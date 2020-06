Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

546 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21223, US

$1,000

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Newly renovated one bedroom apartment in West Baltimore available for immediate occupancy. There are hardwood floors and carpeting throughout the unit. Utilities Included!!



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Off-street Parking

Hardwood floors

Carpet

Central Heating

Oven/range

Refrigerator

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,000

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

08/08/2019 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098509)