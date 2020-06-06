5440 Frederick Avenue - 4

Amenities
Second Floor Unit in Historic Mansion.
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Washer Dryer in Unit
Large Bedroom with Bay Window
Kitchen with large window - nice views
Parking
Secured Entry
The apartment is located on the Baltimore County line but has a Baltimore City
address. A short distance to Ellicott City, Columbia, UMBC, CCBC, BWI, I-695,
I-95, shops, hospitals and minutes to downtown Baltimore.
DRIVE BY PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT. THERE IS A LONG HIDDEN DRIVEWAY TO THE PROPERTY.