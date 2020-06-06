All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5440 Frederick Avenue - 4
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:22 AM

5440 Frederick Avenue - 4

5440 Maryland Highway 144 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Westgate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5440 Maryland Highway 144, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Second Floor Unit in Historic Mansion.

Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Washer Dryer in Unit
Large Bedroom with Bay Window
Kitchen with large window - nice views
Parking
Secured Entry
The apartment is located on the Baltimore County line but has a Baltimore City
address. A short distance to Ellicott City, Columbia, UMBC, CCBC, BWI, I-695,
I-95, shops, hospitals and minutes to downtown Baltimore.
DRIVE BY PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT. THERE IS A LONG HIDDEN DRIVEWAY TO THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have any available units?
5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Frederick Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland