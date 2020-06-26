5439 BUCKNELL ROAD

Amenities

Captivating colonial in the Moores Run community serves as the next best thing to purchasing. This open floor plan emits rays of natural light, complimented by the gleaming hardwood, recessed lights chair rail, ceiling fans, cozy wall to wall carpet in the upper level and family rooms, crown molding, breakfast nook, eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor tile, backsplash, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherrywood cabinets allows for plenty of storage, The covered front & rear porches accent the exterior grounds with off street parking and allow for scenic views of the community, manicured and landscaped yards.