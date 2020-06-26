All apartments in Baltimore
5439 BUCKNELL ROAD
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

5439 BUCKNELL ROAD

5439 Bucknell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Bucknell Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Captivating colonial in the Moores Run community serves as the next best thing to purchasing. This open floor plan emits rays of natural light, complimented by the gleaming hardwood, recessed lights chair rail, ceiling fans, cozy wall to wall carpet in the upper level and family rooms, crown molding, breakfast nook, eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor tile, backsplash, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherrywood cabinets allows for plenty of storage, The covered front & rear porches accent the exterior grounds with off street parking and allow for scenic views of the community, manicured and landscaped yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have any available units?
5439 BUCKNELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have?
Some of 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5439 BUCKNELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 BUCKNELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
