5408 Clover rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3408 Clover Rd Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Nice Neighborhood - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with finished basement is ready for it's next home owner.

closed in front porch that can be used as a mud room, hardwood floors in living in dining area updated stainless steel appliances with a lovely fenced in yard and porch.Nice size bedrooms with carpet flooring. Close proximity to Pimlico race course.



INTERESTED IN A SHOWING!!!!



CALL TORI 301-237-0399



CALL TENISHA 443-540-1201



(RLNE5062084)