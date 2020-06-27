All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5408 Clover rd

5408 Clover Road · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Clover Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Pimlico

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
3408 Clover Rd Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Nice Neighborhood - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with finished basement is ready for it's next home owner.
closed in front porch that can be used as a mud room, hardwood floors in living in dining area updated stainless steel appliances with a lovely fenced in yard and porch.Nice size bedrooms with carpet flooring. Close proximity to Pimlico race course.

INTERESTED IN A SHOWING!!!!

CALL TORI 301-237-0399

CALL TENISHA 443-540-1201

(RLNE5062084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Clover rd have any available units?
5408 Clover rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Clover rd have?
Some of 5408 Clover rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Clover rd currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Clover rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Clover rd pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Clover rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5408 Clover rd offer parking?
No, 5408 Clover rd does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Clover rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Clover rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Clover rd have a pool?
No, 5408 Clover rd does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Clover rd have accessible units?
No, 5408 Clover rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Clover rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Clover rd does not have units with dishwashers.
