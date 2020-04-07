All apartments in Baltimore
5324 Wyndholme Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5324 Wyndholme Cir

5324 Wyndholme Circle · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5324 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient ½ bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen comes fully-equipped and includes an island breakfast bar leading to a bonus sunroom with cozy fireplace! Upper level boasts a luxurious master suite that features walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings, wooded views, and attached bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Unfinished basement has tons of room for storage and a full size washer/dryer included! Lovely private community sits just off Frederick Rd only 5 mins to I-695!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5838811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have any available units?
5324 Wyndholme Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have?
Some of 5324 Wyndholme Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Wyndholme Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Wyndholme Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Wyndholme Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Wyndholme Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir offer parking?
No, 5324 Wyndholme Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 Wyndholme Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have a pool?
No, 5324 Wyndholme Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have accessible units?
No, 5324 Wyndholme Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Wyndholme Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Wyndholme Cir has units with dishwashers.
