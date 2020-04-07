5324 Wyndholme Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient ½ bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen comes fully-equipped and includes an island breakfast bar leading to a bonus sunroom with cozy fireplace! Upper level boasts a luxurious master suite that features walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings, wooded views, and attached bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Unfinished basement has tons of room for storage and a full size washer/dryer included! Lovely private community sits just off Frederick Rd only 5 mins to I-695!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



