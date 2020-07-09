All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

528 N Streeper St

528 North Streeper Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Price! Property located on east side of Baltimore! - Come check out a nice row home located on the east side of Baltimore city at a great value! Here are the things that make this place great:

1.) 2 Bedrooms with bonus walk-through room area
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) Fresh paint
4.) New carpet
5.) Nice wood floors downstairs
6.) New kitchen cabinets and counter tops!

Come check out this house before its gone! Will not last long at this great price. Pictures and application are available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5781430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 N Streeper St have any available units?
528 N Streeper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 528 N Streeper St currently offering any rent specials?
528 N Streeper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 N Streeper St pet-friendly?
No, 528 N Streeper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 528 N Streeper St offer parking?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not offer parking.
Does 528 N Streeper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 N Streeper St have a pool?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not have a pool.
Does 528 N Streeper St have accessible units?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not have accessible units.
Does 528 N Streeper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 N Streeper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 N Streeper St does not have units with air conditioning.

