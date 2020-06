Amenities

Totally renovated townhouse near Hopkins Bayview, Highlandtown and I95. This rental features tile floors on the main level, hardwood floors on the upper level, an open concept main level with granite, stainless steel and custom cabinets in the kitchen. 3 full bathrooms and a finished lower level, rear parking, exposed brick and so much more. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this stunning home.