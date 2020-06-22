All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 W. 28th Street

517 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 West 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom two and a half baths with extra room is n the basement, minutes from Druid Hill Park and I83 available for immediate rental.

Newly renovated property with open floor plan, tiled bathrooms and finished basement. Property has central air, dish washer and washer dryer.

$25 application fee, proof of income and copy of ID required to apply. Application process includes identity verification, eviction history and credit and criminal background check.

First month rent and security deposit required to move in.

Please email, phone or text to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 W. 28th Street have any available units?
517 W. 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 W. 28th Street have?
Some of 517 W. 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 W. 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 W. 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 W. 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 W. 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 517 W. 28th Street offer parking?
No, 517 W. 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 W. 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 W. 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 W. 28th Street have a pool?
No, 517 W. 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 W. 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 517 W. 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 W. 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 W. 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
