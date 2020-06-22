517 W. 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom two and a half baths with extra room is n the basement, minutes from Druid Hill Park and I83 available for immediate rental.



Newly renovated property with open floor plan, tiled bathrooms and finished basement. Property has central air, dish washer and washer dryer.



$25 application fee, proof of income and copy of ID required to apply. Application process includes identity verification, eviction history and credit and criminal background check.



First month rent and security deposit required to move in.



Please email, phone or text to schedule viewing.