Upgrade Appliances! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196449



Immediately available! Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartments available, near county line on Belair and York Rds. Others available very soon. Heat, lights and water INCLUDED at $1050 a month! Section8 and other programs encouraged to apply! A 2 bedroom will also be available soon! Text 3012457165! Or email iplacetenants@gmail.com .



Voucher applicants welcome... no outstanding landlord tenant issues.

Unit 3 has been rented... 1 left... Text or call today.



Applicants without a voucher should have income to support the rent, month or more preferred and stable documented rentable income. No evictions in the past 2 years and no unresolved tenant landlord issues please. Please text 3012457165 with name to schedule or discuss or call.

Email is Iplacetenants@gmail.com. Thanks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196449

No Dogs Allowed



