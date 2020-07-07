512 S Duncan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Fantastic Studio Townhome - Patterson Park/Fells Point! - Fantastic studio townhome just steps away from Boston St and Patterson Park! Charming interior features an open floorplan with stylish full bath, wood flooring, and exposed brick accents highlighted by natural light. Renovated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and sleek modern cabinetry offering generous storage! Light-filled upper level loft bedroom also has exposed brick, ceiling fan, and plush carpet for added comfort. Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience! Only minutes from Canton shopping, Fells Point waterfront, and Patterson Park!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5719781)