All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 512 S Duncan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
512 S Duncan St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

512 S Duncan St

512 South Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

512 South Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fantastic Studio Townhome - Patterson Park/Fells Point! - Fantastic studio townhome just steps away from Boston St and Patterson Park! Charming interior features an open floorplan with stylish full bath, wood flooring, and exposed brick accents highlighted by natural light. Renovated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and sleek modern cabinetry offering generous storage! Light-filled upper level loft bedroom also has exposed brick, ceiling fan, and plush carpet for added comfort. Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience! Only minutes from Canton shopping, Fells Point waterfront, and Patterson Park!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5719781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S Duncan St have any available units?
512 S Duncan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S Duncan St have?
Some of 512 S Duncan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S Duncan St currently offering any rent specials?
512 S Duncan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S Duncan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 S Duncan St is pet friendly.
Does 512 S Duncan St offer parking?
No, 512 S Duncan St does not offer parking.
Does 512 S Duncan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S Duncan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S Duncan St have a pool?
No, 512 S Duncan St does not have a pool.
Does 512 S Duncan St have accessible units?
No, 512 S Duncan St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S Duncan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 S Duncan St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland