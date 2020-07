Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities

This two bedroom one bathroom is located in the Otterbein where Camden yards, the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and the University of Maryland are only a 5 minute walk away. The natural cherry wood floors are brand new along with the stove and the central air conditioning unit. This second floor apartment has a beautiful view of the Orioles stadium and sits on a quiet tree lined street surrounded by brilliant historic homes.