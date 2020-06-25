All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5109 GREENHILL AVENUE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

5109 GREENHILL AVENUE

5109 Greenhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5109 Greenhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3/4 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood. Enter the home through your covered, enclosed front porch. Stepping through the front door there is fresh paint and new flooring. Walking down the hall you enter your brand new kitchen w/ new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and tiled floor.To the right of the kitchen is a master bedroom with it's own full bath. All bathrooms have new tubs,vanities and toilets.Also on the main floor is a spacious living room ..second floor has another master suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath.The second bedroom upstairs has good space and there is another full bath. BONUS rooms in the attic. Large back yard for your four legged friends.Basement is unfinished but good for storage and laundry area. Come and take a look. This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have any available units?
5109 GREENHILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have?
Some of 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5109 GREENHILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland