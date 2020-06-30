All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

507 E CLEMENT STREET

507 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Incredible 3BR/2.5 BA/1692 Total SF open concept home with PARKING! This recent renovation features 2 master suites, gourmet kitchen with granite and eat in area, large finished lower level for bedroom/family room/game room, roof top deck with spacious multi-level roof top deck with fantastic harbor skyline and water views. Other features include 2nd level laundry area, excellent storage throughout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood throughout, and powder room on main floor. This home has it all and is perfectly located near the harbor, parks, and the downtown Federal Hill area. Easy access to I-95, BWI, and Penn Station. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have any available units?
507 E CLEMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have?
Some of 507 E CLEMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 E CLEMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
507 E CLEMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E CLEMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 507 E CLEMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 507 E CLEMENT STREET offers parking.
Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 E CLEMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 507 E CLEMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 507 E CLEMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E CLEMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 E CLEMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.

