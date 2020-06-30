507 E CLEMENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Incredible 3BR/2.5 BA/1692 Total SF open concept home with PARKING! This recent renovation features 2 master suites, gourmet kitchen with granite and eat in area, large finished lower level for bedroom/family room/game room, roof top deck with spacious multi-level roof top deck with fantastic harbor skyline and water views. Other features include 2nd level laundry area, excellent storage throughout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood throughout, and powder room on main floor. This home has it all and is perfectly located near the harbor, parks, and the downtown Federal Hill area. Easy access to I-95, BWI, and Penn Station. This is a must see.