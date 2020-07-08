All apartments in Baltimore
505 Grundy St

505 Grundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Grundy Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2/3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Beautiful kitchen with large island and appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms with a walk-through room that can be used as 3rd bedroom or den. Large walk in closets in both rooms. Basement is great for storage with washer/dryer. Beautiful backyard with deck and privacy fenced in walls. Available mid February. $1550/month + utilities.
Amenities

refrigerator
gas stove/oven
microwave
dishwasher
washer/dryer

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,550
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,550
Available 2/15/19

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Grundy St have any available units?
505 Grundy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Grundy St have?
Some of 505 Grundy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Grundy St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Grundy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Grundy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Grundy St is pet friendly.
Does 505 Grundy St offer parking?
No, 505 Grundy St does not offer parking.
Does 505 Grundy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Grundy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Grundy St have a pool?
No, 505 Grundy St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Grundy St have accessible units?
No, 505 Grundy St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Grundy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Grundy St has units with dishwashers.

