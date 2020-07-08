505 Grundy St

Amenities

Lovely 2/3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Beautiful kitchen with large island and appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms with a walk-through room that can be used as 3rd bedroom or den. Large walk in closets in both rooms. Basement is great for storage with washer/dryer. Beautiful backyard with deck and privacy fenced in walls. Available mid February. $1550/month + utilities.

Amenities



refrigerator

gas stove/oven

microwave

dishwasher

washer/dryer



Rental Terms



Rent: $1,550

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,550

Available 2/15/19



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed