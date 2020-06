Amenities

hardwood floors courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard

2BR/1BA for rent in CANTON. Open layout floorplan on the main level featuring hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen. Large courtyard for outdoor entertainment. 2nd level features master bedroom with sitting area. Centrally located bathroom with skylight. Tons of natural light. Unfinished basement for storage. Laundry on main level. Steps away from Patterson Park and everything Canton has to offer.