All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 504 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
504 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

504 S CURLEY STREET

504 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

504 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
Available for immediate rent: charming home with updated kitchen, bathroom, and PARKING. Charming living room with hardwood floors, exposed brick, stained glass windows, and crown molding and is large enough for a living and dining room space. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen has marble counters, wood look tile floors, hour glass tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Large front bedroom has tall ceilings, and an oversized closet. Big deck off the rear bedroom. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms! The hall bathroom has been wonderfully updated with marble floors, subway tile shower, and barn door entrance. Large bedroom, laundry, and 2nd bathroom located in the basement. Located just half a block from the most active park in Baltimore City, Patterson Park, which has a dog park, pool, ice rink, jogging paths, duck pond, basketball and tennis courts. Close to 95, 695, 895, and public transportation, and bike lanes. $35 application fee per adult tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
504 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 504 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 S CURLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 504 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 504 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 504 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 504 S CURLEY STREET has a pool.
Does 504 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towson Crossing
34 Dowling Cir
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland