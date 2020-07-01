504 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool tennis court

Available for immediate rent: charming home with updated kitchen, bathroom, and PARKING. Charming living room with hardwood floors, exposed brick, stained glass windows, and crown molding and is large enough for a living and dining room space. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen has marble counters, wood look tile floors, hour glass tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Large front bedroom has tall ceilings, and an oversized closet. Big deck off the rear bedroom. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms! The hall bathroom has been wonderfully updated with marble floors, subway tile shower, and barn door entrance. Large bedroom, laundry, and 2nd bathroom located in the basement. Located just half a block from the most active park in Baltimore City, Patterson Park, which has a dog park, pool, ice rink, jogging paths, duck pond, basketball and tennis courts. Close to 95, 695, 895, and public transportation, and bike lanes. $35 application fee per adult tenant.