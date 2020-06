Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted, ideally located 2BR Canton townhouse across from Patterson Park boasts an open floor plan, New heating and central air conditioning, New carpet in bedrooms, stained glass transoms, skylight, built-in office, wood floors, and white kitchen w/42" cabinets, granite counters & cozy private rear patio. The basement is partially finished w/a separate laundry and plenty of extra storage. Pets are welcome! Excellent credit scores and history required.