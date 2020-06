Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Winston-Govans 3bd/2ba - Property Id: 207815



This is it! Come tour this well kept 3 bd/2ba rowhome in Winston-Govans! The home has beautiful hardwood floors, three nice sized bedrooms, a cozy backyard, and fully finished basement. Conveniently located near Johns Hopkins, Loyola, Miss Shirley's and shops. You will need to look no further! Agent owned. Vouchers welcome

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207815

Property Id 207815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5784902)