All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:43 AM

500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

500 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FORMER CORNER STORE RENOVATION W/ GARAGE & HIGH END FINISHES - located next to Patterson Park this 14' wide end of group features an abundance of natural light with nearly 10' ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, barn wood accents, designer 8' island kitchen w/ quartz counters, under cabinet lighting w/ glass backsplash, commercial grade GE Cafe appliances w/ 6 burner gas range, whole home audio system with amp, two zone hvac system and garage parking for compact car or carport style parking for larger vehicles. Upper level offers 3 large bedrooms, walk in closets, wet bar, hallway access to roof deck with park views. Finished basement with two large rooms, full bath & large laundry room. Available June 1st - pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland