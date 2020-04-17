500 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FORMER CORNER STORE RENOVATION W/ GARAGE & HIGH END FINISHES - located next to Patterson Park this 14' wide end of group features an abundance of natural light with nearly 10' ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, barn wood accents, designer 8' island kitchen w/ quartz counters, under cabinet lighting w/ glass backsplash, commercial grade GE Cafe appliances w/ 6 burner gas range, whole home audio system with amp, two zone hvac system and garage parking for compact car or carport style parking for larger vehicles. Upper level offers 3 large bedrooms, walk in closets, wet bar, hallway access to roof deck with park views. Finished basement with two large rooms, full bath & large laundry room. Available June 1st - pets case by case.