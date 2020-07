Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous, spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath end unit available for immediate occupancy. Features include hardwood floors throughout, Granite counters, stainless appliances, central air and fenced rear patio. Each bedroom has a private full bath, and the main level has a powder room. Full laundry and extra living area in the basement. Great location, only a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and Kennedy Krieger