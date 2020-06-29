5 E FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great bi-level top floor walk up in the heart of Mt. Vernon. This spacious 2 bedroom apartment has been freshly painted and carpeted and features a wood-burning fireplace, large terrace for entertaining and relaxation, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, security system, central AC. Terrific location close to restaurants, cafes, shopping, cultural events, Johns Hopkins, U of M Medical institutions, U of B, Penn Station, Downtown, major highways. The square footage listed is building total.