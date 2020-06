Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of closet space. There is also a stainless steel stove & fridge in the modern kitchen. Massive new Deck/Balcony on 2nd floor. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Voucher Holders Accepted



(RLNE5815965)