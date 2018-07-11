48 PALMER GREEN

Amenities

Furnished Beautiful Two Bedrooms, Two and a Half Baths, Totally Renovated in 2018 in Exclusive Cross Key Gated Community. Owners spent more than 89K in High End Renovations. Bright and Sunny Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Still Appliances, The Highest Quality Marble Looking Granite Counter Tops. Plenty of Storage Space. New Hard Wood Floors Throughout the Large Living Room/Dining Room Area. Enjoy Warm and Cozy Fireplace in the Living Room with Large Sliding Door Leading to a Green Nature Patio. Two Large Master Bedrooms upstairs with newly refinished Hardwood Floors New Custom Blinds and Custom Built Ins. Two Very Elegantly Renovated White Marble Bathrooms.. Very Well maintained Community. Condo Fee provides access to Three Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Club House, Roof Replacement, Water, Trash Removal and Recycling, Snow Removal, Road Maintenance and 24 hours Security. Short Distance to Restaurants and Shops. Commuters Dream, Just Minutes from I-83 and All Major Roads. Come and Enjoy this Wonderful Community.