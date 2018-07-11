All apartments in Baltimore
48 PALMER GREEN
48 PALMER GREEN

48 Palmer Green Ct · No Longer Available
Location

48 Palmer Green Ct, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Furnished Beautiful Two Bedrooms, Two and a Half Baths, Totally Renovated in 2018 in Exclusive Cross Key Gated Community. Owners spent more than 89K in High End Renovations. Bright and Sunny Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Still Appliances, The Highest Quality Marble Looking Granite Counter Tops. Plenty of Storage Space. New Hard Wood Floors Throughout the Large Living Room/Dining Room Area. Enjoy Warm and Cozy Fireplace in the Living Room with Large Sliding Door Leading to a Green Nature Patio. Two Large Master Bedrooms upstairs with newly refinished Hardwood Floors New Custom Blinds and Custom Built Ins. Two Very Elegantly Renovated White Marble Bathrooms.. Very Well maintained Community. Condo Fee provides access to Three Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Club House, Roof Replacement, Water, Trash Removal and Recycling, Snow Removal, Road Maintenance and 24 hours Security. Short Distance to Restaurants and Shops. Commuters Dream, Just Minutes from I-83 and All Major Roads. Come and Enjoy this Wonderful Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 PALMER GREEN have any available units?
48 PALMER GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 PALMER GREEN have?
Some of 48 PALMER GREEN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 PALMER GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
48 PALMER GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 PALMER GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 48 PALMER GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 48 PALMER GREEN offer parking?
No, 48 PALMER GREEN does not offer parking.
Does 48 PALMER GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 PALMER GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 PALMER GREEN have a pool?
Yes, 48 PALMER GREEN has a pool.
Does 48 PALMER GREEN have accessible units?
No, 48 PALMER GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 48 PALMER GREEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 PALMER GREEN does not have units with dishwashers.
