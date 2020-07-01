4721 Navarro Ave

Amenities

Now renting 2BR/1BA townhome - 21215 - Property Id: 239648



Now renting 2BR/1BA townhome on Navarro Ave in the West Arlington area of Baltimore, MD...



TOWNHOME FEATURES INCLUDE:

* Newly Painted

* Updated Kitchen

* Central heat

* Living room

* Dining room

* Refrigerator

* Stove/Oven

* Large front yard

* Great neighborhood

* Close to bus line

* Section 8 welcome.

* Water paid by landlord

* Corner Unit

* Parking lot on side of this unit

* School District - Calvin M. Rodwell

Elementary/Middle School Pre K - 8

* Easy access to bus routes, major interstates and

highways

* Small cat or dog ok ( max 10 pounds)

* Security Deposit/1st Months Rent Required

* Please leave phone # in message/reply so landlord

can contact you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239648

Property Id 239648



(RLNE5623959)