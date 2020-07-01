All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4721 Navarro Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4721 Navarro Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4721 Navarro Ave

4721 Navarro Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4721 Navarro Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
West Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Now renting 2BR/1BA townhome - 21215 - Property Id: 239648

Now renting 2BR/1BA townhome on Navarro Ave in the West Arlington area of Baltimore, MD...

TOWNHOME FEATURES INCLUDE:
* Newly Painted
* Updated Kitchen
* Central heat
* Living room
* Dining room
* Refrigerator
* Stove/Oven
* Large front yard
* Great neighborhood
* Close to bus line
* Section 8 welcome.
* Water paid by landlord
* Corner Unit
* Parking lot on side of this unit
* School District - Calvin M. Rodwell
Elementary/Middle School Pre K - 8
* Easy access to bus routes, major interstates and
highways
* Small cat or dog ok ( max 10 pounds)
* Security Deposit/1st Months Rent Required
* Please leave phone # in message/reply so landlord
can contact you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239648
Property Id 239648

(RLNE5623959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Navarro Ave have any available units?
4721 Navarro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Navarro Ave have?
Some of 4721 Navarro Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Navarro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Navarro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Navarro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Navarro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Navarro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Navarro Ave offers parking.
Does 4721 Navarro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Navarro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Navarro Ave have a pool?
No, 4721 Navarro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Navarro Ave have accessible units?
No, 4721 Navarro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Navarro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Navarro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland