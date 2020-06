Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

TOTALLY REDONE! Convenient to public transportation, shops and more. Bring in your dinner or prepare your meal on upgraded appliances... Text 3012457165 (or call) to schedule or discuss. Are you a voucher holder OR do you have 3 times the rent in income? Please text 3012457165 to discuss further if so and interested. ALSO HAVE OTHER 1 AND 2 FULLY RENOVATED BEDROOMS COMING AVAILABLE ON 4600 block. Inquire now!

No Dogs Allowed



