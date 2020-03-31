All apartments in Baltimore
4662 HUDSON STREET
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

4662 HUDSON STREET

4662 Hudson St · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
One of the few homes in O'Donnell Square with three Master Bedrooms, each with it's own En-Suite bath. Front of home faces common area. Wood Floors throughout! Office/den with French doors and large closet on main level. Huge gourmet kitchen, Living & Dining Areas with 10' Ceilings, custom light fixtures, tall cabinets, center island, Bosch dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Pantry and french door leading to large deck. 1/2 bath on second level. Third level boasts Two Master Bedrooms with en-suite baths. Larger Master has a custom walk in closet and Large bath with double vanities and dual shower heads. Laundry on bedroom level. Top level has huge bedroom with custom closets and en suite bath, sliding door to a balcony. Custom blinds throughout, Dual Zone HVAC, whole house humidifier, alarm system that is connected to smoke alarms. Two car garage with built in shelving and garage key pad entry. This house is bright, sparkling clean and available to move right in on August 1st. Application fee is $50 per applicant. 1st month rent and Security deposit equal to first month's rent in advance. Coldwell Banker charges a $50 admin fee. Home is also for sale MDBA4399070

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
4662 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4662 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 4662 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4662 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4662 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4662 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4662 HUDSON STREET offers parking.
Does 4662 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 4662 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4662 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 4662 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4662 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
