4662 HUDSON STREET

One of the few homes in O'Donnell Square with three Master Bedrooms, each with it's own En-Suite bath. Front of home faces common area. Wood Floors throughout! Office/den with French doors and large closet on main level. Huge gourmet kitchen, Living & Dining Areas with 10' Ceilings, custom light fixtures, tall cabinets, center island, Bosch dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Pantry and french door leading to large deck. 1/2 bath on second level. Third level boasts Two Master Bedrooms with en-suite baths. Larger Master has a custom walk in closet and Large bath with double vanities and dual shower heads. Laundry on bedroom level. Top level has huge bedroom with custom closets and en suite bath, sliding door to a balcony. Custom blinds throughout, Dual Zone HVAC, whole house humidifier, alarm system that is connected to smoke alarms. Two car garage with built in shelving and garage key pad entry. This house is bright, sparkling clean and available to move right in on August 1st. Application fee is $50 per applicant. 1st month rent and Security deposit equal to first month's rent in advance. Coldwell Banker charges a $50 admin fee. Home is also for sale MDBA4399070