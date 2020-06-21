4627 Asbury Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

4BED/2BATH STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME in East Baltimore - Beautiful STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME with 4 large bedrooms and 2 modern full Bathrooms. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living & dining rooms. Extremely spacious kitchen, fitted with new appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space including room for a breakfast table. Large covered deck in backyard. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Finished basement. Landlord pays for water.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849397)