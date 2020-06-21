All apartments in Baltimore
4627 Asbury Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4627 Asbury Ave

4627 Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Asbury Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4BED/2BATH STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME in East Baltimore - Beautiful STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME with 4 large bedrooms and 2 modern full Bathrooms. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living & dining rooms. Extremely spacious kitchen, fitted with new appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space including room for a breakfast table. Large covered deck in backyard. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Finished basement. Landlord pays for water.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Asbury Ave have any available units?
4627 Asbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Asbury Ave have?
Some of 4627 Asbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Asbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Asbury Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Asbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Asbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4627 Asbury Ave offer parking?
No, 4627 Asbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4627 Asbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 Asbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Asbury Ave have a pool?
No, 4627 Asbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Asbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 4627 Asbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Asbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Asbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
