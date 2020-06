Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently updated delightful home with 4 bedrooms (one legal bedroom is in the basement). You will fall in love with the wood floors, the gorgeous renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and designed ceramic tile back splash! The kitchen is open to the dining area with a large breakfast island. The full bath has also been renovated with new tile , vanity and toilet to unwind after a long day. This darling home can be yours, call for your tour today!