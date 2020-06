Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom , 1 Full Bath Apt recently renovated on the first flr of R/House with Kitchen App , two set of bed if needed , Near Loyola University , and Shopping and P/T Ready for move in for Responsible Tenant.Tnt to pay Utilities and Water .