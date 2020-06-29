Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

4521 Birchwood Drive Available 04/01/20 4 Br 3.5 Ba Town Home in the New Uplands Community in Baltimore City - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom in the new Uplands development in Baltimore City. Conveniently located near major roads (Route 40, I-70, I-695) yet it is situated in an isolated and peaceful community.



Spacious and open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the main floor and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms are on the top floor. Basement is finished with a living room and an extra bedroom or office.



Two-car port is located in the rear and a backyard for grilling and entertaining guests. Lawn and snow is managed by the HOA.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5570496)