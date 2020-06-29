All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4521 Birchwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4521 Birchwood Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

4521 Birchwood Drive

4521 Birchwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4521 Birchwood Dr, Baltimore, MD 21229
Ten Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
4521 Birchwood Drive Available 04/01/20 4 Br 3.5 Ba Town Home in the New Uplands Community in Baltimore City - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom in the new Uplands development in Baltimore City. Conveniently located near major roads (Route 40, I-70, I-695) yet it is situated in an isolated and peaceful community.

Spacious and open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the main floor and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms are on the top floor. Basement is finished with a living room and an extra bedroom or office.

Two-car port is located in the rear and a backyard for grilling and entertaining guests. Lawn and snow is managed by the HOA.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5570496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
4521 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Birchwood Drive have?
Some of 4521 Birchwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Birchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4521 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Birchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4521 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Birchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4521 Birchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4521 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Birchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland