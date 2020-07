4505 FOSTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN O'DONNELL SQUARE. ENTRY LEVEL BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH--UPPER LEVEL 1 FEATURES GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND A BREAKFAST BAR--OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT--UPPER LEVEL 2 HAS A LAUNDRY AREA-- MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH--LARGE SECOND BEDROOM--16FT REAR DECK OFF THE KITCHEN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND ACTS AS A CAR PORT FOR ADDITIONAL DRIVEWAY PARKING--OVERSIZED1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.