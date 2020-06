Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spectacular views from full sized roof top deck. Federal Hill shows like a model * Walking distance to Inner Harbor, Water, Federal Hill Dining & stores * This unit is completely renovated * New wood floors, Roof Top Deck for entertaining * New large front loading washer & dryer * Great location next to Lucky's in Federal Hill * Light & Bright * Use listing broker application $50.00 for every adult of 18 years * Off street parking available with $1300 per Month Lease