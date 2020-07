Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

****CALL OR TEXT RON!!**** ****443*447*5238**** This is a beautiful three bedroom three level townhouse! First level features a very spacious living area and one large bedroom! Moved to the second level you will find two large bedrooms and a beautiful full bath! Basement features a lovely kitchen half bath and laundry room also leads out to a beautiful well-kept backyard! Do not miss out this house will not last long!