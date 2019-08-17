All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 438 E Lorraine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
438 E Lorraine Ave
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:25 PM

438 E Lorraine Ave

438 East Lorraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

438 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4479131067 ---- Live in a Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom home nestled in the very popular Greater Charles Village neighborhood. This home features new hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, recess lighting, stylish granite countertops & tile backsplash. Centrally located, with easy access to the 32nd Street Farmers Market*-(see YouTube below), R. House, and Johns Hopkins University - This home is located in the middle of one of Baltimore\'s hottest neighborhoods. The home is an 8-minute bike ride to Baltimore\'s Penn Station.... Big rooms, beautiful kitchen, great sized bathrooms and a lovely finished basement and rear fenced patio to entertain. Pet Policy: Pets: cats & Small dogs Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4750 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! New Finishes Rear Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 E Lorraine Ave have any available units?
438 E Lorraine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 E Lorraine Ave have?
Some of 438 E Lorraine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 E Lorraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
438 E Lorraine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 E Lorraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 E Lorraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 438 E Lorraine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 438 E Lorraine Ave offers parking.
Does 438 E Lorraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 E Lorraine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 E Lorraine Ave have a pool?
No, 438 E Lorraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 438 E Lorraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 438 E Lorraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 438 E Lorraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 E Lorraine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland