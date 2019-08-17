438 E Lorraine Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4479131067 ---- Live in a Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom home nestled in the very popular Greater Charles Village neighborhood. This home features new hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, recess lighting, stylish granite countertops & tile backsplash. Centrally located, with easy access to the 32nd Street Farmers Market*-(see YouTube below), R. House, and Johns Hopkins University - This home is located in the middle of one of Baltimore\'s hottest neighborhoods. The home is an 8-minute bike ride to Baltimore\'s Penn Station.... Big rooms, beautiful kitchen, great sized bathrooms and a lovely finished basement and rear fenced patio to entertain. Pet Policy: Pets: cats & Small dogs Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4750 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! New Finishes Rear Patio