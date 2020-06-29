4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1

Amenities
Newly renovated 3BR 2BATH townhouse available in the Parkside neighborhood of Baltimore City. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallway. Spacious dining room features a breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Natural gas heating/hot water and central A/C. Finished basement with washer/dryer and full bathroom. Outdoor amenities include attached storage shed and fenced backyard. NO PETS. SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.
