All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1

4370 Sheldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4370 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 3BR 2BATH townhouse available in the Parkside neighborhood of Baltimore City. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallway. Spacious dining room features a breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Natural gas heating/hot water and central A/C. Finished basement with washer/dryer and full bathroom. Outdoor amenities include attached storage shed and fenced backyard. NO PETS. SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.
Newly renovated 3BR 2BATH townhouse available in the Parkside neighborhood of Baltimore City. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallway. Spacious dining room features a breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Natural gas heating/hot water and central A/C. Finished basement with washer/dryer and full bathroom. Outdoor amenities include attached storage shed and fenced backyard. NO PETS. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4370 Sheldon Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland