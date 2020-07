Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

VERY SPACIOUS AND CHARMING TOWNHOME IN BELAIR EDISON, READY TO MOVE IN

Covered front stoop. Living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with ceiling fan, ceramic tile floor, gas range, refrigerator and disposal. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Full basement, partially finished with rec room, utility room and private exit. Fenced rear yard