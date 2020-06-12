All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 433 E LANVALE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
433 E LANVALE STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

433 E LANVALE STREET

433 East Lanvale Street · (410) 465-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

433 East Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Station North dream rowhome. A short distance from Baltimore Penn Station and the restaurants, culture and fun of Charles Street. The main floor has a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, gas stove, a living room/dining room and powder room. The second floor has two generously sized extra bedrooms, a full bath and laundry. The top floor has a dream Master Suite with full bath, jet soaking tub and ample closet space. The basement is large and fantastic for storage. The backyard has a privacy fence and is a fantastic outdoor lounge. Centrally located off RT 83 and Baltimore's Amtrak and MARC Station, this location is the most convenient in the city and arguably the coolest area in town to live in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 E LANVALE STREET have any available units?
433 E LANVALE STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 E LANVALE STREET have?
Some of 433 E LANVALE STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 E LANVALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
433 E LANVALE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 E LANVALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 433 E LANVALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 433 E LANVALE STREET offer parking?
No, 433 E LANVALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 433 E LANVALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 E LANVALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 E LANVALE STREET have a pool?
No, 433 E LANVALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 433 E LANVALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 433 E LANVALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 433 E LANVALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 E LANVALE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 433 E LANVALE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity