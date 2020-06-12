433 E LANVALE STREET

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Station North dream rowhome. A short distance from Baltimore Penn Station and the restaurants, culture and fun of Charles Street. The main floor has a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, gas stove, a living room/dining room and powder room. The second floor has two generously sized extra bedrooms, a full bath and laundry. The top floor has a dream Master Suite with full bath, jet soaking tub and ample closet space. The basement is large and fantastic for storage. The backyard has a privacy fence and is a fantastic outdoor lounge. Centrally located off RT 83 and Baltimore's Amtrak and MARC Station, this location is the most convenient in the city and arguably the coolest area in town to live in!