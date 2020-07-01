All apartments in Baltimore
Location

4320 Groveland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
West Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful 1+ Bedroom Apartment in Well Established Neighborhood in Arlington. Apartment features full kitchen, Large Open Floor Plan Living Room and Dining Room, Renovated Bathroom with Slate Ceramic Shower. All INCLUDED: Gas & Electric, Cable Wi-Fi, Central AC, Heat, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer. Nice Private fenced backyard with Patio for your enjoyment. Private Entrance. Convenient to Sinai Hospital, Public Transportation and Shopping. Pets case by case, Pefers No Smoking. Furnishings can be removed ifneeded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have any available units?
4320 GROVELAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have?
Some of 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4320 GROVELAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 GROVELAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

