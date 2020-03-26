4224 Skyview

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Skyview was built in May of 2017 and is a brand new community. Minutes away from Johns Hopkins University, Loyola Univeristy, Notre Dame Univeristy of Maryland. Community of Hampden: Walk to the grocery store, downtown Hampden, and the Rotunda. Amazing Neigborhood. *some items are not included in the furnishing of the house. Ask Owner what would be included. LUXURY UPGRADED FINISHES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT, HARD WOOD FLOORS, 2 BALCONY'S, BBQ GRILL INCLUDED,LAWN AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED.



CALL FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT THE PROPERTY. DRIVE BY AND CHECK IT OUT.



CONTACT OWNER FOR A TOUR



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20778



(RLNE4468929)