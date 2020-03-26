All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4224 Skyview

4224 Skyview · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Skyview, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Skyview was built in May of 2017 and is a brand new community. Minutes away from Johns Hopkins University, Loyola Univeristy, Notre Dame Univeristy of Maryland. Community of Hampden: Walk to the grocery store, downtown Hampden, and the Rotunda. Amazing Neigborhood. *some items are not included in the furnishing of the house. Ask Owner what would be included. LUXURY UPGRADED FINISHES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT, HARD WOOD FLOORS, 2 BALCONY'S, BBQ GRILL INCLUDED,LAWN AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED.

CALL FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT THE PROPERTY. DRIVE BY AND CHECK IT OUT.

CONTACT OWNER FOR A TOUR

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20778

(RLNE4468929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Skyview have any available units?
4224 Skyview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Skyview have?
Some of 4224 Skyview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Skyview currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Skyview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Skyview pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Skyview is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Skyview offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Skyview offers parking.
Does 4224 Skyview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 Skyview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Skyview have a pool?
No, 4224 Skyview does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Skyview have accessible units?
No, 4224 Skyview does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Skyview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Skyview has units with dishwashers.
