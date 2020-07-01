Rent Calculator
422 FOLCROFT STREET
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM
1 of 9
422 FOLCROFT STREET
422 Folcroft Street
·
No Longer Available
422 Folcroft Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available immediately Nicely maintained, some newer appliances, convenient to everythingCredit and Background Check- $40.00 Application Fee
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have any available units?
422 FOLCROFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 422 FOLCROFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
422 FOLCROFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 FOLCROFT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET offer parking?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have a pool?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 FOLCROFT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 FOLCROFT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
