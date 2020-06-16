4202 ROLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bright, sunny and updated 2bd/2ba Roland Park apartment available for rent! Close proximity to 83, Northern Parkway, JHU and Hampden! Apartment features two bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and soaring ceilings! Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen-sized bed and additional furniture. Fenced in back yard is great for pets or outdoor space! One parking space is deeded to the unit, and plenty of additional parking is available nearby. Rent includes water! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available immediately. Schedule your showing today!