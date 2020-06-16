All apartments in Baltimore
4202 ROLAND AVENUE

4202 Roland Avenue · (703) 935-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4202 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright, sunny and updated 2bd/2ba Roland Park apartment available for rent! Close proximity to 83, Northern Parkway, JHU and Hampden! Apartment features two bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and soaring ceilings! Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen-sized bed and additional furniture. Fenced in back yard is great for pets or outdoor space! One parking space is deeded to the unit, and plenty of additional parking is available nearby. Rent includes water! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available immediately. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have any available units?
4202 ROLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 4202 ROLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 ROLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4202 ROLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 ROLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
