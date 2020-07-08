All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 415 S SHARP STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
415 S SHARP STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

415 S SHARP STREET

415 South Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 South Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated Otterbein end-of-group condo featuring an expanded, high-end kitchen and new bathrooms with upgraded finishes. The open floor plan is spacious and bright! The living room is highlighted by built-in bookcases surrounding the stacked stone tiled fireplace, updated windows, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and crown molding. The kitchen upgrades include custom cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and Bosch appliances. The master suite offers an attached bathroom with marble tile and upgraded fixtures. The master closet has been maximized with custom closet built-ins. Approximately $60k in recent upgrades! This unit is not to be missed! Off-street parking in gated lot plus an abundant amount of street parking. Short walk to Federal Hill, Marc Train, Light Rail, Inner Harbor, Downtown, and University of Maryland. 3D Tour Available: https://tinyurl.com/415Sharp3D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 S SHARP STREET have any available units?
415 S SHARP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 S SHARP STREET have?
Some of 415 S SHARP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 S SHARP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
415 S SHARP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S SHARP STREET pet-friendly?
No, 415 S SHARP STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 415 S SHARP STREET offer parking?
Yes, 415 S SHARP STREET offers parking.
Does 415 S SHARP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 S SHARP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S SHARP STREET have a pool?
No, 415 S SHARP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 415 S SHARP STREET have accessible units?
No, 415 S SHARP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S SHARP STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 S SHARP STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland