415 S SHARP STREET

Fully renovated Otterbein end-of-group condo featuring an expanded, high-end kitchen and new bathrooms with upgraded finishes. The open floor plan is spacious and bright! The living room is highlighted by built-in bookcases surrounding the stacked stone tiled fireplace, updated windows, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and crown molding. The kitchen upgrades include custom cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and Bosch appliances. The master suite offers an attached bathroom with marble tile and upgraded fixtures. The master closet has been maximized with custom closet built-ins. Approximately $60k in recent upgrades! This unit is not to be missed! Off-street parking in gated lot plus an abundant amount of street parking. Short walk to Federal Hill, Marc Train, Light Rail, Inner Harbor, Downtown, and University of Maryland. 3D Tour Available: https://tinyurl.com/415Sharp3D