415 S. Robinson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 2 Br 2 Ba Town Home in Canton - Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home on a brick-paved street just a block from Patterson Park in Canton. Open floor plan features refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On the second floor bathrooms have been updated and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A finished space in the basement that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. A parking pad is available in the rear of the home and water is included in the rent.



Located on a quiet street in Canton but also walking distance from the restaurants and shopping in Highlandtown. The home is also conveniently located minutes away from I-895 and I-95.



