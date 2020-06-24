All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 415 S. Robinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
415 S. Robinson Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

415 S. Robinson Street

415 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2 Br 2 Ba Town Home in Canton - Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home on a brick-paved street just a block from Patterson Park in Canton. Open floor plan features refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On the second floor bathrooms have been updated and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A finished space in the basement that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. A parking pad is available in the rear of the home and water is included in the rent.

Located on a quiet street in Canton but also walking distance from the restaurants and shopping in Highlandtown. The home is also conveniently located minutes away from I-895 and I-95.

(RLNE5417884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 S. Robinson Street have any available units?
415 S. Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 S. Robinson Street have?
Some of 415 S. Robinson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 S. Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 S. Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S. Robinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 S. Robinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 S. Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 S. Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 415 S. Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 S. Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S. Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 415 S. Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 S. Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 415 S. Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S. Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 S. Robinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland