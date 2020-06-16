414 WATER STREET

Amenities
REDUCED! Great price! ***Experience life at the top of Baltimore~s skyline***Enjoy peace and privacy with panoramic views*** Exclusive light-filled 2 BR, 2 bath penthouse condo in Baltimore's inner harbor with sweeping inner harbor and city views. Spacious layout with 10.5 ft ceilings & large windows framing unobstructed panoramic views to the N, S & E. Hardwood floors and crown molding in living areas with gas fireplace in living room. Generous kitchen w/granite countertops, maple cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. In-home washer and dryer. Gracious Master Suite has walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with shower & whirlpool soaking tub. Amenities: Enjoy peace of mind with 24/7 front desk security and concierge service. Experience onsite Fitness Center, Outdoor Pool, Party Room & Business Center just an elevator ride away. Laundry service available. Secure garage parking included with access elevator for residents only.Access: Metro station just 1 block from building. Easy walk or bus to University of Maryland & 1 metro stop to JHU Medical Center. Your spacious and secluded city home is just steps from Inner Harbor promenades, restaurants & shops. Secure garage parking included; the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Interstate highways 83 and 95 are only minutes away.