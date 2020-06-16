All apartments in Baltimore
414 WATER STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:36 PM

414 WATER STREET

414 Water Street · (410) 583-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 Water Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3112 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
REDUCED! Great price! ***Experience life at the top of Baltimore~s skyline***Enjoy peace and privacy with panoramic views*** Exclusive light-filled 2 BR, 2 bath penthouse condo in Baltimore's inner harbor with sweeping inner harbor and city views. Spacious layout with 10.5 ft ceilings & large windows framing unobstructed panoramic views to the N, S & E. Hardwood floors and crown molding in living areas with gas fireplace in living room. Generous kitchen w/granite countertops, maple cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. In-home washer and dryer. Gracious Master Suite has walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with shower & whirlpool soaking tub. Amenities: Enjoy peace of mind with 24/7 front desk security and concierge service. Experience onsite Fitness Center, Outdoor Pool, Party Room & Business Center just an elevator ride away. Laundry service available. Secure garage parking included with access elevator for residents only.Access: Metro station just 1 block from building. Easy walk or bus to University of Maryland & 1 metro stop to JHU Medical Center. Your spacious and secluded city home is just steps from Inner Harbor promenades, restaurants & shops. Secure garage parking included; the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Interstate highways 83 and 95 are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 WATER STREET have any available units?
414 WATER STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 WATER STREET have?
Some of 414 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
414 WATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 414 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 414 WATER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 414 WATER STREET does offer parking.
Does 414 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 WATER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 414 WATER STREET has a pool.
Does 414 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 414 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 414 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
