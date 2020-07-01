4132 Norfolk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Beautifully Renovated Home! You've found your new home. Enjoy recent renovations to include central air conditioning. New kitchen. Backyard entrance / and front porch. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome! Qualifications: Income at least $3500/month, no collections or landlord debt. No felonies in last seven years or convictions for arson or sex offenses.