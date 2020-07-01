All apartments in Baltimore
4132 Norfolk Avenue

4132 Norfolk Avenue
Location

4132 Norfolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated Home! You've found your new home. Enjoy recent renovations to include central air conditioning. New kitchen. Backyard entrance / and front porch. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome! Qualifications: Income at least $3500/month, no collections or landlord debt. No felonies in last seven years or convictions for arson or sex offenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have any available units?
4132 Norfolk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have?
Some of 4132 Norfolk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Norfolk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Norfolk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Norfolk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue offer parking?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have a pool?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Norfolk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Norfolk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

