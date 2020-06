Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Restored Love Recovery Housing Nr Uplands Shared - Property Id: 27394



RLRH, LLC. is launching in this area to assist, empower and help people to be victorious in their recovery. To offer a healthy home environment. Some public (bus) transportation and commuter parking and buses to downtown DC and metro. Full kitchen and amenities available. Workstation area in the house. Den and living room also all utilities and Wi-Fi included. Close to DOWNTOWN Baltimore Harbor & Marina easy access to tourist locations including US Capitol, etc.

No Pets Allowed



