Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4111 Norfolk Ave

4111 Norfolk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Norfolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Porch Front Town Home in West Forrest Park - Wood laminate floors throughout.
Main level Living Room, Galley kitchen, and Separate Dining room.
Finished basement with convenient powder room, laundry room with storage area.
Upper level bedrooms and full bath.
Fully fenced front and back yards.
Central air and heat.
Freshly painted.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

3BR vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more details or to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5110128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Norfolk Ave have any available units?
4111 Norfolk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Norfolk Ave have?
Some of 4111 Norfolk Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Norfolk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Norfolk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Norfolk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Norfolk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Norfolk Ave offer parking?
No, 4111 Norfolk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Norfolk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Norfolk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Norfolk Ave have a pool?
No, 4111 Norfolk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Norfolk Ave have accessible units?
No, 4111 Norfolk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Norfolk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Norfolk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
