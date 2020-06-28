4111 Norfolk Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Porch Front Town Home in West Forrest Park - Wood laminate floors throughout.

Main level Living Room, Galley kitchen, and Separate Dining room.

Finished basement with convenient powder room, laundry room with storage area.

Upper level bedrooms and full bath.

Fully fenced front and back yards.

Central air and heat.

Freshly painted.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



3BR vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more details or to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5110128)