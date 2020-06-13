Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD

Lutherville Timonium
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,135
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Results within 1 mile of Timonium
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
25 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,154
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lutherville - Timonium
13 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Last updated March 28 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Last updated March 28 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1154 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated March 28 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
833 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Barretts Delight
700 Stoney Mill Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,001
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bosley
702 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$956
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakecrest at 5 Corners
15 Bridgelake Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing five amazing communities, 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County, in the towns of Cockeysville and Timonium, MD.
City GuideTimonium
The name "Timonium" is believed to come from the palace that was built by Marc Antony. According to local legend, the city of Timonium was given its name by a grieving widow who owned the land as a plantation.

Timonium prides itself on the small city feel that it provides. It's part of the "York Road Corridor" of communities and offers a great place to live while allowing its residents to easily get to other cities. The city itself, which is bordered by Cockeysville and Lutherville, has a population of a little over 9,000. Timonium is steeped in history and offers a quiet relaxed feel that makes it great for anyone who wants to avoid a loud, busy city. There are many major roads that go around the city, making it easy for anybody who needs to travel into and out of it.

Moving to Timonium

Before you move into Timonium, there are a few things that you may want to think about. The first thing to consider is that the lifestyle is extremely different from a large city. Be prepared for some slight differences that come from living in a small city. The community is close, and all of the neighbors like to get to know each other. This leads to a friendly environment, but it may be a shock for somebody who has always lived in a large and much more impersonal city.

Purchasing a House

Purchasing a home in Timonium is relatively similar to purchasing a house anywhere else in the U.S. The laws are relatively similar as they are in the rest of the nation. Currently, there are over 180 houses for sale in the city of Timonium. Since the economy is growing, the housing market is growing as well. This means that you will have many houses to choose from, so you can get the exact type of house you need. If you are considering purchasing one of the older homes that exist in Timonium, make sure you are careful to inspect everything first. An older home can hide a lot of problems that it has, so make sure you completely understand what you are buying before you decide to make any purchases.

Apartments for rent

There is a large amount of apartments for rent in Timonium. If you are looking for apartments to rent, you can look online or go in person and ask the locals. In a smaller city, people generally know where the best places to live are and where the worst places to go to are. Don't rent the first apartment you see; instead, look around for awhile and make sure that you are getting exactly what you want for the price that you want.

What you need

Before you can buy a home or rent an apartment, there are a few essentials that you will need to have. The first thing that you need is proof of income. Most banks will want to see that you will be able to pay for a house before they will give you a loan at all. You will also need a deposit ready to put down. The worst thing that can happen is you find your dream home, but it gets taken away while you are saving up for a deposit. Make sure that you have everything ready before you go shopping to avoid these kinds of problems.

You will also need to make sure that your credit is in good order before you decide to buy a house, or rent for that matter. Having good credit will give you a better interest rate and can help you get a larger loan if you are looking to buy a more expensive house. Likewise, having a bad credit score can cost you thousands of dollars, and may even keep you from being able to get a home.

While renting an apartment, be careful around any apartment that doesn't check out your credit. This can be a sign that they don't care about taking care of their apartments or tenants, which can lead to many problems down the road.

Before you sign anything

Before you sign anything, make sure you know exactly what you are getting into. Many arguments and problems are caused over misunderstandings about a contract. Make sure you completely understand the contract to avoid any problems that you may face in the future. The last thing you want is to get stuck in a bad contract; this can lead to all sorts of nightmares.

Neighborhoods in Timonium, MD

Since Timonium, MD, is a relatively small city, but it does have some distinct neighborhoods. If you want to know more about the areas you might end up living in Timonium, then check out the list below.

City Center and Southern Timonium: The Center of the city is a mix of hopping, bustling commercial and quiet residential area. You can find restaurants like Nautilus Diner and Michael's Cafe, as well as a smattering of shops and stores. Consider looking for a place here if you want a bit of excitement around your home.

Northern Timonium: Northern TImonium is dominated by the Timonium Square Shopping Center. If you like to shop, you'll probably like this neighborhood. Expect it to be a bit more crowded and a bit less quiet than the rest of town.

Living in Timonium, MD

Life in Timonium is certainly not big city life. The lifestyle in Timonium is a relaxed one; they pride themselves on the "country feel" that the town gives. However, that doesn't mean that there's nothing to do here. In fact, there's plenty going on! First, Timonium is a shopper's paradise. You can visit the shops at Timonium Square Shopping Center, or check out all of the stores on York Rd. If you want to dine, Timonium has great eating spots. Try local favorites Basta Pasta and High Topps. If you want more big city excitement, though, you're not trapped in Timonium! You're right by nearby Towson, and you can get there in about 10 minutes by car. In Towson, you can enjoy great attractions like the Hampton National Historic Site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Timonium?
The average rent price for Timonium rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Timonium?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Timonium include Lutherville Timonium.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Timonium?
Some of the colleges located in the Timonium area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Timonium?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Timonium from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

