4108 Newton Rd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

4108 Newton Rd

4108 Newton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Newton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Single Family | End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 157500

Move-in ready, single family home located Baltimore, MD. Home features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, open concept first floor, front porch and large backyard for entertaining. Close to public transportation routes, easy access into the city, and lots of shopping options near the Reisterstown Plaza Center.

Utilities and ground maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant. Must complete an application for lease and pass a background check. $1,200 Deposit & 1st Month Rent required prior to move-in. No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157500p
Property Id 157500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Newton Rd have any available units?
4108 Newton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Newton Rd have?
Some of 4108 Newton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Newton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Newton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Newton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Newton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4108 Newton Rd offer parking?
No, 4108 Newton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Newton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Newton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Newton Rd have a pool?
No, 4108 Newton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Newton Rd have accessible units?
No, 4108 Newton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Newton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Newton Rd has units with dishwashers.
