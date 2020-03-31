4108 Newton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Available 10/01/19 Single Family | End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 157500



Move-in ready, single family home located Baltimore, MD. Home features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, open concept first floor, front porch and large backyard for entertaining. Close to public transportation routes, easy access into the city, and lots of shopping options near the Reisterstown Plaza Center.



Utilities and ground maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant. Must complete an application for lease and pass a background check. $1,200 Deposit & 1st Month Rent required prior to move-in. No Pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157500p

No Pets Allowed



