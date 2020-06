405 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

BRAND NEW 14 FT WIDE RENOVATION ON SOUGHT AFTER BLOCK IN PATTERSON PARK. 2 CAR OFF STREET PARKING PAD. GLISTENING SOLID OAK HARDWOODS CASCADE THROUGHOUT. ENJOY CUSTOM WHITE CABINETRY WITH UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, UPGRADED TRIM AND PAINT PACKAGE, IMPORTED TILE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN CHEFS KITCHEN, UPGRADED WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCE PACKAGE. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, HIGH CEILINGS, TONS OF STORAGE, WALK IN CLOSETS, WALK IN SHOWERS. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMS FEATURING QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWER. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, PATTERSON PARK, AND LOCAL SHOPPING AND DINING. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!